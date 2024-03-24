Keating Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 9,124 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Keating Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Keating Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,961,614,000 after buying an additional 1,541,029 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,606,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,484,825,000 after buying an additional 1,231,615 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,425,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,076,000 after purchasing an additional 31,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,796,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,839,000 after purchasing an additional 63,167 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO opened at $479.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $383.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $357.72 and a 1 year high of $483.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $459.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $428.22.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

