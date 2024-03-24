KeyCorp Boosts Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $135.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.69.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MU

Micron Technology Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ MU opened at $110.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.66 billion, a PE ratio of -31.94 and a beta of 1.24. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $113.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.26 and its 200 day moving average is $79.64.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -13.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total transaction of $605,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,390,188.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total transaction of $605,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,390,188.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,228 shares of company stock valued at $24,036,891 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.