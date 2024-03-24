Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $510.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KNSL shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $410.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $434.00 to $544.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Kinsale Capital Group

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinsale Capital Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total value of $2,094,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,199,255.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total transaction of $2,094,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,199,255.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $1,048,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,867.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $522.71 on Tuesday. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1 year low of $280.71 and a 1 year high of $548.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $461.22 and its 200-day moving average is $407.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.43. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 31.52%. The company had revenue of $351.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. Kinsale Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group will post 15.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.54%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

(Get Free Report

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.