KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock Holdings Decreased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 70.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32,594 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $8,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $710.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,864. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $652.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $563.33. KLA Co. has a one year low of $355.88 and a one year high of $729.15. The company has a market cap of $96.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.34.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $637.89.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

