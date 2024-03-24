Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 61,898 Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 61,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,054,000. Wheaton Precious Metals accounts for 2.8% of Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WPM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,344,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,893,000 after buying an additional 361,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,909,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,401,000 after buying an additional 1,798,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:WPM opened at $44.89 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.37 and a 12 month high of $52.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.96. The stock has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.42%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial cut Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. TD Securities raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.65.

View Our Latest Report on WPM

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.