Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. Invests $1.63 Million in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,000. CF Industries comprises 1.5% of Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in CF Industries by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in CF Industries by 926.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 183,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,751,000 after buying an additional 165,808 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in CF Industries by 133.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after buying an additional 31,215 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in CF Industries by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,118,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,612,000 after buying an additional 276,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of CF stock opened at $83.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.08 and a 12-month high of $87.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.97.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The company’s revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $87.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.19.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

