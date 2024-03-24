Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. Invests $5.46 Million in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 99,487 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,457,000. Agnico Eagle Mines accounts for approximately 5.1% of Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 86.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 540,450 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,097,000 after buying an additional 250,445 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 108.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,420 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,795 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth about $678,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 44.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,215 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,304,000 after purchasing an additional 111,208 shares during the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $55.64 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $61.15. The company has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.47 and its 200 day moving average is $50.11.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 29.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AEM. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

