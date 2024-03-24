Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. Takes Position in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 100,172 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,000. SandRidge Energy makes up approximately 1.3% of Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in SandRidge Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in SandRidge Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SandRidge Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in SandRidge Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in SandRidge Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of SandRidge Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

SandRidge Energy stock opened at $14.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $523.48 million, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 2.12. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.34.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 40.94% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $33.93 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. SandRidge Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States Mid-Continent. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

