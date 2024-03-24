Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

KGS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.14.

Shares of KGS stock opened at $26.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.44 and a 200 day moving average of $20.44. Kodiak Gas Services has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $29.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th.

In other news, Director Margaret C. Montana acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,468.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KGS. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Kodiak Gas Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kodiak Gas Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Kodiak Gas Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Kodiak Gas Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

