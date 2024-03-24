Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 2,578 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,163,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,005,000 after buying an additional 877,101 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,900,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,109,000 after buying an additional 109,938 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 207.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,885,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,470,000 after buying an additional 5,321,750 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,328,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,089,000 after buying an additional 38,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,204,000.

FPE stock opened at $17.39 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $17.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.53.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

