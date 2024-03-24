Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $354,000 Investment in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,035 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 144.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,120.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,355 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. 45.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 2.5 %

COIN opened at $255.51 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.43 and a 1-year high of $276.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $61.90 billion, a PE ratio of 946.33 and a beta of 3.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $953.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.46) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COIN. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James raised Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.52.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $297,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $297,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 64,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.45, for a total value of $14,620,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,490 shares in the company, valued at $50,142,490.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 844,406 shares of company stock valued at $129,339,482. 33.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

