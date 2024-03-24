Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBUY. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

Get Amplify Online Retail ETF alerts:

Amplify Online Retail ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBUY stock opened at $58.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.48. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a one year low of $39.52 and a one year high of $59.26.

About Amplify Online Retail ETF

The Amplify Online Retail ETF (IBUY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the EQM Online Retail index. The fund tracks an index of global stocks issued by firms with revenues dominated by online retail sales. Stocks are equally weighted within two geographic buckets. IBUY was launched on Apr 20, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Online Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Online Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.