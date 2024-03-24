Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 10,974 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,974 shares during the period. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 133.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOC opened at $17.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.66 and a 200 day moving average of $12.71. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $22.38.

DOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

