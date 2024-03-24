Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,847 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 2.1% of Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Family Management Corp bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

JEPI opened at $57.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.99. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $57.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

