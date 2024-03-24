Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 615 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,520,259,000 after purchasing an additional 355,506,297 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,810,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,006,000 after purchasing an additional 105,707 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,644,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,180,000 after purchasing an additional 10,757 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,370,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,661,000 after buying an additional 35,608 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,478,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,015,000 after buying an additional 231,382 shares during the period.

SDY stock opened at $128.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.85. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.87 and a fifty-two week high of $129.82. The company has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

