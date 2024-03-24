KT (NYSE:KT) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of KT (NYSE:KT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.
KT Stock Up 0.3 %
KT stock opened at $14.36 on Wednesday. KT has a twelve month low of $11.04 and a twelve month high of $15.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter. KT had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 5.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that KT will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.
KT Company Profile
KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.
