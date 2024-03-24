Kure Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Kure Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for 1.8% of Kure Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Kure Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $3,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VMBS. Family CFO Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 295,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,416,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $193,338,000 after acquiring an additional 390,939 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,021,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,293,000 after acquiring an additional 27,169 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 26,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 204,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,939,000 after acquiring an additional 22,033 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VMBS opened at $45.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.84. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.21.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1453 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

