Kure Advisory LLC Buys 1,109 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Kure Advisory LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 8.3% of Kure Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Kure Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $15,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAU. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAU opened at $36.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.45. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.32 and a fifty-two week high of $36.52. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

