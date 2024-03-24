Kure Advisory LLC Makes New $2.84 Million Investment in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Kure Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 68,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,000. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Kure Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Kure Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.19% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 180,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,094,000 after buying an additional 62,330 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 35,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 121,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $41.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.37. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $41.79.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.