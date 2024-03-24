Kure Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

Kure Advisory LLC increased its position in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Kure Advisory LLC’s holdings in Newpark Resources were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Newpark Resources by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,313,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,793,000 after purchasing an additional 180,764 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,187,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,932,000 after acquiring an additional 162,941 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 20.8% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 4,091,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,974,000 after acquiring an additional 703,605 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 27.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,176,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,966,000 after acquiring an additional 465,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,642,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,814,000 after acquiring an additional 112,305 shares during the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Newpark Resources in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Newpark Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Newpark Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Newpark Resources in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Newpark Resources Trading Down 1.6 %

Newpark Resources stock opened at $7.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $7.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.07 million, a PE ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 2.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.50 and its 200 day moving average is $6.70.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $167.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.87 million. Newpark Resources had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 1.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Newpark Resources Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

