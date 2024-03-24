Kure Advisory LLC Sells 729 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Kure Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Kure Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 987.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,607,000 after buying an additional 282,186 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 100,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,969,000 after buying an additional 12,947 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 30.0% during the third quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 75,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,761,000 after buying an additional 17,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,894,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $136.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.47. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $87.82 and a 1 year high of $137.54. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

