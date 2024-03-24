Kure Advisory LLC Takes Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Kure Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,217 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Express by 118,198.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $911,554,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in American Express in the third quarter valued at about $210,540,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in American Express by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,961,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $289,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on AXP shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barclays upped their price target on American Express from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Down 1.4 %

American Express stock opened at $225.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $209.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $163.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $231.69.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 21.41%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

See Also

