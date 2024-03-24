Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Bought by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 202.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,186 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $1,091,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 56,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,351,000 after purchasing an additional 24,558 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 268,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,017,000 after purchasing an additional 80,472 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of LH stock traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $213.26. 806,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $174.20 and a one year high of $234.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.02.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 13.99%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LH shares. TheStreet cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.07.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LH

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 34,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total transaction of $7,451,828.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,595 shares in the company, valued at $5,095,812.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 34,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total value of $7,451,828.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,595 shares in the company, valued at $5,095,812.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.45, for a total transaction of $49,588.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,998.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,775 shares of company stock worth $8,823,080 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.