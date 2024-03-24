Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 154.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,744 shares during the quarter. Lam Research comprises 1.4% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Lam Research by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $2,991,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $1,051,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $678,037.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,920,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,895 shares of company stock worth $15,666,586. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $811.68.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $4.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $977.90. 690,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,070,044. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $894.88 and its 200-day moving average is $756.56. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $478.77 and a one year high of $1,007.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

