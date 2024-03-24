Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 1,500 Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lennar by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Lennar by 172.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,440 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,711,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lennar alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,491,937.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $166.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.95. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $100.95 and a 1 year high of $167.49. The company has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.69.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lennar

Lennar Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.