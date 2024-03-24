Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Decreases Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,511 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for 2.9% of Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC IL boosted its position in Boeing by 21.1% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 75,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after buying an additional 13,079 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 86.8% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after buying an additional 11,510 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Boeing by 65.0% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 1,335.3% in the third quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 36,443 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after buying an additional 33,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Boeing by 2.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,037,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $198,781,000 after buying an additional 19,847 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BA opened at $188.85 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.25 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.44.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.56.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

