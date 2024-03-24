Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Has $1.47 Million Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,571 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.39, for a total value of $249,997.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,079,246.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at $799,618.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,169,296 shares of company stock worth $326,477,726 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM opened at $307.77 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.58 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $292.17 and a 200 day moving average of $250.17. The company has a market capitalization of $298.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet raised Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Salesforce from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.32.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

