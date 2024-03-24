Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Invests $242,000 in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,650 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Communities in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Century Communities by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 5.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 33.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 394,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,332,000 after buying an additional 97,953 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 14.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have weighed in on CCS. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Century Communities from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.
Century Communities Stock Performance
Century Communities stock opened at $92.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.26 and its 200 day moving average is $77.89. Century Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $95.07.
Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.91 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 7.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Century Communities Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This is a boost from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 12.92%.
Century Communities Company Profile
Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Century Communities
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.