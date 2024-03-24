Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Invests $242,000 in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,650 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Communities in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Century Communities by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 5.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 33.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 394,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,332,000 after buying an additional 97,953 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 14.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CCS. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Century Communities from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Century Communities Stock Performance

Century Communities stock opened at $92.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.26 and its 200 day moving average is $77.89. Century Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $95.07.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.91 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 7.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This is a boost from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 12.92%.

Century Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.