Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Invests $438,000 in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,557,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,556,000 after purchasing an additional 269,922 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,235,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,178,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,129,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,644,000 after acquiring an additional 86,160 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,043,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,144,000 after acquiring an additional 28,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 513.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 836,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,773,000 after acquiring an additional 700,210 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CYBR. Citigroup boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.00.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

CyberArk Software stock opened at $268.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.79. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $120.11 and a 12 month high of $283.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.65 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. Analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

