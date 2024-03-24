Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,400 Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. FCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 11,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 4.0% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 0.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 376,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insperity Stock Performance
Shares of NSP stock opened at $105.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.36 and a 200 day moving average of $106.09. Insperity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.80 and a 52 week high of $131.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.
Insperity Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.12%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NSP. TheStreet lowered Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.
Insperity Profile
Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.
