Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Sells 50 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,946,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,484,000 after acquiring an additional 98,719 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 9.0% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,410,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,477,000 after purchasing an additional 445,775 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,526,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,746,000 after purchasing an additional 42,949 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,453,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,317,000 after purchasing an additional 50,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,021,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,434,000 after purchasing an additional 25,794 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $273.21 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $195.29 and a 1 year high of $278.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 33.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.92.

Insider Activity at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.13, for a total transaction of $299,343.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,782.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

