Legato Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,796 Shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kura Sushi USA were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 58.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Kura Sushi USA by 72.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Kura Sushi USA by 533.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KRUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kura Sushi USA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Insider Activity at Kura Sushi USA

In other Kura Sushi USA news, insider Brent Takao sold 14,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total value of $1,283,125.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,687 shares in the company, valued at $150,092.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kura Sushi USA Stock Up 8.0 %

NASDAQ:KRUS traded up $8.54 on Friday, reaching $115.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,359. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.02 and a 12-month high of $117.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 889.45 and a beta of 1.97.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $51.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.95 million. Kura Sushi USA had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 1.06%. Equities research analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kura Sushi USA

