Legato Capital Management LLC Buys 1,534 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FHI. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,001,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,838,000 after purchasing an additional 466,504 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 51,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,250,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,638,000 after purchasing an additional 40,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 313.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 37,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FHI shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federated Hermes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.43.

Federated Hermes Price Performance

NYSE:FHI traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,046,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,388. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.23 and a 12 month high of $45.55.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $391.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.97 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is presently 32.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Federated Hermes news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $32,751.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,882.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 908 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $32,751.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,068 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,882.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 90,745 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $3,199,668.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 289,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,222,015.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,435 shares of company stock valued at $4,092,831. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

