Legato Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Legato Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,894 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 625.0% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 68.9% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth about $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.2% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.43, for a total transaction of $17,045,836.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.43, for a total transaction of $17,045,836.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.90, for a total value of $200,873.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,326,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,365,299 shares of company stock valued at $626,512,270 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.35.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $509.58. 8,120,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,901,565. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.90 and a twelve month high of $523.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $457.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.42%.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

