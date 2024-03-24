Legato Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Legato Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,353 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Patterson Companies by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in Patterson Companies by 499.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Patterson Companies by 54.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Patterson Companies by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.26. 491,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,413. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.05. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $34.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.06.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.23%.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

