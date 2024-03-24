Legato Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Legato Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Stepan worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stepan by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Stepan by 5.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,996,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Stepan by 0.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 120,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,008,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Stepan by 13.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Stepan

In related news, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total transaction of $174,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 250,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,916,602.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total transaction of $174,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 250,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,916,602.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 3,637 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $327,730.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,029,142.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,637 shares of company stock valued at $957,940 over the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stepan Stock Performance

NYSE SCL traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.44. The company had a trading volume of 53,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,767. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $63.60 and a fifty-two week high of $104.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.54 and a beta of 0.83.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Stepan had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $532.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Stepan’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Stepan will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Stepan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Stepan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

Featured Stories

