Legato Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 49.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 10,967 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Shake Shack by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,216 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Shake Shack by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Shake Shack

In related news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $57,878.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,901.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 771 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $57,878.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,901.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 40,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total value of $4,253,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 480,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,089,670.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,379 shares of company stock valued at $10,228,398. Insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHAK traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 918,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,464. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 237.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.77. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.40 and a 52 week high of $110.90.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $286.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHAK. StockNews.com downgraded Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Shake Shack from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Shake Shack from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on Shake Shack from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.22.

Shake Shack Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

