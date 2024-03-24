Legato Capital Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Legato Capital Management LLC decreased its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,385 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of YETI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in YETI in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in YETI by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in YETI in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in YETI by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YETI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of YETI in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $49.00) on shares of YETI in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on YETI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on YETI from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

YETI Stock Performance

YETI stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.33. 1,050,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,737,565. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.70 and a 52 week high of $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.11.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.06). YETI had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

