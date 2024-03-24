Legato Capital Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Position in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crane NXT were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crane NXT Price Performance

Shares of Crane NXT stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.82. 214,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,264. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.84. Crane NXT, Co. has a 12 month low of $36.37 and a 12 month high of $63.36.

Crane NXT Increases Dividend

Crane NXT ( NYSE:CXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. Crane NXT had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $356.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Crane NXT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Crane NXT from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Crane NXT Profile

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

