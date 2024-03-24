Legato Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST)

Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) by 57.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,395 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of RxSight worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of RxSight by 52.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RxSight by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 21,385 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of RxSight in the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in RxSight by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 735,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,106,000 after buying an additional 340,091 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in RxSight by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 638,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,908,000 after buying an additional 301,055 shares during the period. 66.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RxSight alerts:

RxSight Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of RXST stock traded down $2.56 on Friday, hitting $48.56. 244,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,907. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.51. RxSight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.84 and a twelve month high of $58.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

RxSight ( NASDAQ:RXST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $28.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.60 million. RxSight had a negative net margin of 54.57% and a negative return on equity of 31.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $563,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,691 shares in the company, valued at $771,761.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ronald M. Md Kurtz sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $2,765,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,610 shares in the company, valued at $35,603,992.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $563,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,691 shares in the company, valued at $771,761.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 261,790 shares of company stock worth $12,056,572. Company insiders own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RXST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of RxSight in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of RxSight from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of RxSight from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of RxSight from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of RxSight from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.63.

Get Our Latest Report on RXST

About RxSight

(Free Report)

RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RxSight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RxSight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.