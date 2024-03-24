Legato Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 105,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the first quarter worth $916,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the first quarter worth $27,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the first quarter worth $751,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 326.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,223,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,850,000 after buying an additional 6,295,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the first quarter worth $7,812,000. 41.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZETA. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zeta Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded Zeta Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Zeta Global from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Zeta Global Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ZETA stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,408,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,289. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.97. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.36). Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 123.59%. The company had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. Zeta Global’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

