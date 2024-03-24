Legato Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,476 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,195,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,217,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,197,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,056,000 after buying an additional 1,039,019 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 405.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,140,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,186,000 after buying an additional 914,588 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,610,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,531,000 after buying an additional 888,167 shares during the period. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CareTrust REIT Stock Performance

CTRE stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $23.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 917,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,524. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.03. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $24.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 8.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

CareTrust REIT Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 228.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.57.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

