Legato Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 71,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000. Legato Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Arhaus as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Arhaus by 192.5% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 243,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 159,955 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Arhaus by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arhaus by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 84,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 18,653 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arhaus by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Arhaus by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 20,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus Stock Performance

Shares of Arhaus stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.15. 1,465,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,468,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.82. Arhaus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $16.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.39.

Arhaus Announces Dividend

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Arhaus had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 42.60%. The company had revenue of $344.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARHS. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Arhaus from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Arhaus from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.78.

Arhaus Profile

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

