Legato Capital Management LLC Sells 12,595 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Legato Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,719 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,595 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CATY. Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $637,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 178,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,996,000 after buying an additional 24,317 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 10.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,058,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,119,000 after acquiring an additional 749,370 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 91.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 25,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 11,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Performance

Cathay General Bancorp stock traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.02. The stock had a trading volume of 543,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,037. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.24 and a 52-week high of $45.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $205.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.95 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 13.89%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cathay General Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cathay General Bancorp

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $304,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,885,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

