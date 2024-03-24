Legato Capital Management LLC Sells 2,119 Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Legato Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 108,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Evolus worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Evolus by 979.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Evolus in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Evolus during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Evolus by 453.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Evolus during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 65.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Evolus alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EOLS shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Evolus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Evolus Price Performance

Shares of EOLS stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $13.81. 661,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,225. Evolus, Inc. has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $15.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Evolus news, insider David Moatazedi sold 7,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $100,794.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 792,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,364,801.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rui Avelar sold 27,603 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $384,233.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 372,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,182,248.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Moatazedi sold 7,706 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $100,794.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 792,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,364,801.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,733 shares of company stock valued at $744,575 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About Evolus

(Free Report)

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.