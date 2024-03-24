Legato Capital Management LLC Sells 2,802 Shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Legato Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,802 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fluence Energy were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Siemens AG purchased a new position in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth $681,508,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 146.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,959,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,849 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,916,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,030,000 after purchasing an additional 98,541 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 9.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,724,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,577,000 after purchasing an additional 226,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 65.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,694,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,609 shares during the last quarter. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FLNC traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,883,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,705. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.87 and a 200 day moving average of $20.42. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.66 and a beta of 2.55. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.03 and a 1 year high of $31.32.

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $363.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.93 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLNC. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Fluence Energy from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Fluence Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

