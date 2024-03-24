Legato Capital Management LLC Takes $1.31 Million Position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $1,063,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,797 shares in the company, valued at $37,588,088.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $1,063,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,797 shares in the company, valued at $37,588,088.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $2,202,726.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,389,015.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,387 shares of company stock worth $10,771,950. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK traded up $1.39 on Friday, hitting $67.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,411,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,212,910. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.38. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.98 and a 1 year high of $110.25.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 million. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.45) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Cytokinetics from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

