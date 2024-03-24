Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) PT Raised to $145.00 at Argus

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Argus from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $125.36.

NYSE LDOS opened at $129.14 on Wednesday. Leidos has a one year low of $76.58 and a one year high of $130.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.94, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.70.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.25. Leidos had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Leidos will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.04%.

In other Leidos news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,007,005.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,471.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total transaction of $341,725.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,471.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 7.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,143,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,400,000 after acquiring an additional 82,447 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Leidos by 134.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 8,106 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Leidos by 15.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 95,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 12,839 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Leidos by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,161,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,058,000 after purchasing an additional 16,250 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Leidos in the third quarter worth about $381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

