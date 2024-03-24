LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $61,926.54

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded down 27.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. Over the last week, LEMONCHAIN has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One LEMONCHAIN token can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LEMONCHAIN has a market cap of $61,926.54 and approximately $190.32 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About LEMONCHAIN

LEMONCHAIN was first traded on March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,500,000 tokens. LEMONCHAIN’s official website is www.lemonchain.io. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LEMONCHAIN is lemonchain.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484807/lemonchain%5Fwhitepaper%5Fversion17%5Feng.pdf)”

LEMONCHAIN Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEMONCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEMONCHAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LEMONCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

