Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Earns “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $12.00.

LINC has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Thursday.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Trading Down 0.8 %

LINC opened at $10.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.39 million, a PE ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.34. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $10.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.31.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $102.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.78 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lincoln Educational Services

In other Lincoln Educational Services news, Director J Barry Morrow sold 5,252 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $52,940.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 122,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,238,942.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Lincoln Educational Services news, Director J Barry Morrow sold 5,252 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $52,940.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 122,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,238,942.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chad D. Nyce sold 26,000 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $260,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,552.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 583,692 shares of company stock worth $5,858,793. 29.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln Educational Services

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter worth $33,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the third quarter worth $65,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.